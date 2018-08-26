Mandaue firm’s mgmt., union to tackle plaint at DOLE on Aug. 29

THE management of Liwayway Marketing Corp. and members of their employees’ union will meet at the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) office on Wednesday, August 29 for the hearing of the labor standard violation complaint lodged by the union against the management.

The employees of the company went on and camped in front of the company’s factory in barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City since 5 p.m. of Friday after over 400 employees signed the notice of strike initiated by Liwayway Marketing Corp. Cebu Workers Union-Alliance of Nationalist Genuine Labor Organization-Kilusang Mayo Uno (LMCCWU-ANGLO-KMU).

Elven Cambaya, LMCCWU-ANGLO-KMU president, said the company’s management failed to comply with their agreements during their first dialogue on July 19.

Among their concerns were the company’s alleged practice of contractualization of workers and imposing of below minimum wage on the production workers.

“Our demands to regularize employees are just very little compared to the service that we have rendered for them. Some of us worked for 10 to 15 years already but remained as contractual workers,” Cambaya said in Cebuano.

Of the over 600 employees of the company, Cambaya said that there are only 14 office personnel who are regular employees.

Cambaya also claimed that after the dialogue in DOLE-7, the company had allegedly placed the union officials in floating status.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Johnson Cañete told Cebu Daily News that the cases filed by the workers are already set for mandatory conferences.

Cañete also vowed to closely monitor the proceeding of the mandatory conferences.

Aside from the labor case hearing on Wednesday, the parties are also set to meet at the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB-7) on Tuesday.