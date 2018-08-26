PDEA-7, PRO-7 checking cocaine in Cebu reports

Has cocaine becoming more available in Cebu?

This is what the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) are looking into.

Their move came after President Rodrigo Duterte said in his August 21 visit to Cebu that the “rich people” in Cebu were using cocaine.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, admitted in an interview on Sunday that since cocaine had been more expensive than methamphetamine which is locally known as shabu, this had been more likely patronized by addicts who were either rich or those who belonged to the middle class.

Albiar said that they already received many reports that the cocaine had become more available in Cebu.

“Daghan nata og report nga nadawat nga nakasulod na dinhi ang cocaine. But as of the present, wala pa tay nadakpan nga nay cocaine or nigamit ani,” said Albiar.

(We recieved many reports that cocaine is already avaliable her ein Cebu. But as of the present, we have not confiscated and arrested a user or a pusher.)

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that they were also verifying the President’s information and that they were coordinating with PDEA-7 in this investigation.