Revamp done in CPPO police stations

A MAJOR revamp has been implemented in the police stations throughout the province, resulting in new police chiefs in 25 out of 50 police stations.

“Just this week, we already installed new officer-in-charge for police stations,” said Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, the director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

The police stations whose chiefs have been replaced are Alcoy, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Asturias, Badian, Barili, Boljoon, Compostela, Carmen, Catmon, Cordova, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Liloan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Oslob, Pilar, Ronda, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Sogod, Tabogon, Toledo and Tudela.

Abrugena said that some of these police chiefs were ordered relieved and replaced because of low performance, others have overstayed their tenure, and still others are scheduled to undergo schooling for promotion.

He explained that police who have a rank of superintendent should be assign to cities, while those with the rank of Chief Inspector should be assign to a second class municipality.

Senior inspectors and inspectors should be assigned to third class municipalities.

“We change chiefs of police to follow also this standard,” said Abrugena.

However, the provincial director refused to name the police stations who did not pass the evaluation.

“May utos ang regional director natin, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, na ‘yung mga low performing officers will be immediately relieved,” said Abrugena.

He said that they are still evaluating other police stations that have poor performance.