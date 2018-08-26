Bloody Sunday: Korean killed, Cebuano wounded in separate attacks

IT WAS a bloody Sunday in Cebu City with two separate shooting attacks happening in the span of a few hours resulting in the death of a Korean national and the wounding of a Cebuano office manager.

The twin incidents, coming on the heels of the ambush-slay of 71-year-old Junko Hamada, is causing new worry for Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, as he vowed to “do something about” it.

“I have no doubt that the news of the 71 year old Japanese company president being killed the other day has her counterparts abroad. I am very worried that people in Cebu will lose their jobs. We cannot stand for a police that still insists that “Cebu is safe” when there are murders taking place almost every day. I cannot mention specifics yet, but I am going to do something about this, and I will do it as soon as I can,” the mayor said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

THE first shooting incident happened inside a hotel in Barangay Mabolo at past 6 p.m. when hotel attendants found the bloodied body of Korean national, Young Ho Lee, along the hallway of the hotel.

Young was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head.

SPO3 Antonio Din, an investigator from the Mabolo Police Station, said that they received a call from the Sunday staff of Prince Court Motel in Barangay Mabolo about a shooting alarm.

Din said that the hotel staff found the Korean national identified as Young Ho Lee dead at the hallway of the establishment.

“We don’t know yet as to the motive in killing the Korean national. Our investigation is still on going,” said Din in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

However, Din said that they were looking into four possible suspects in the killing of Lee based on the accounts of the staff of the establishment.

At past 7 p.m., another shooting alarm was reported to the Cebu City police, this time in Sitio Tangkungan Barangay Sambag 1.

The victim was identified as Andrew Jamandre who lived in the area.

Police said that the victim was walking to his vehicle when motorcycle-riding gunmen shot him.

Jamandre was shot in the body and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He survived the attack.

Police recovered four empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

The victim’s brother, who asked not to be named, told police that his brother, Jamandre told him that an employee in a company that he was working at as a manager, allegedly threatened the victim if he would fire him from the company.

Fuente police station officers were still investigating the shooting.