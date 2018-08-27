Mabolo Police identifies ‘Persons of Interest’ in Korean National shooting

The Mabolo Police station has developed “persons of interest” in the killing of a Korean nation at a motel on August 26, Sunday evening.

Senior Insp. Janelito Marquez, the deputy chief of Mabolo Police station, said they identified four “persons of interests” based on the account of the staff of motel.

“Minutes after the shooting incident, two motorcycles with women as a back rider went out of the motel,” said Marquez.

When the police conducted an investigation at the motel room of the victim, they recovered drug paraphernalia and a receipt from a money courier.

The receipt, according to Marquez contained a name of a man with Consolacion town as his address.

The police then conducted a follow-up operation and found that the name written on the receipt was an alleged drug pusher, who is currently living in Liloan town, 18.8km from Consolacion town.

Young Ho Lee, 20, was killed inside a motel in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City past 6 P.M.

Lee succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body.