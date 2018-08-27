Armed man shot dead in Talisay

An armed man was shot dead by a police officer in an altercation in Barangay Candulawan Talisay City at past 5 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Talisay City Police Chief Supt. Marlu Conag identified the armed man as Nonito Batiller a resident of the area.

Conag said Batiller was reported by witnesses as being with five other people when he mauled a certain Dindo Soterol and Ma. Rowena Labado of Cebu City. The motive behind the attack was unclear.

Conag said PO1 Jake Bacalso responded to a shooting alarm and saw Soterol and Labado being mauled.

Bacalso tried to intervene but was hit by Batiller who pulled out a firearm and tried to shoot down the police officer.

Bacalso responded and shot Batiller hitting him in the stomach. Batiller was rushed to the Talisay City District Hospital but failed to make it.

“Batiller’s remains will undergo paraffin test and autopsy while Bacalso will also undergo paraffin test and his gun will be subject to ballistic examination,” Conag said.