Advisory from Philippine Airlines on the scheduled temporary runway closure of the Mactan Cebu International Airport
From September 1 to 21, the Mactan Cebu International Airport’s Runway 04/22 will be closed from 1:30AM to 6:30AM to pave the way for repair and rehabilitation.
Philippine Airlines has either cancelled or delayed several flights in view of the 5-hour daily runway closure within the said three-week period. All other flights outside this window period shall remain operational.
The following flights are cancelled:
1. PR 2682/2683 (1-21SEPT)
Cebu-Busuanga-Cebu
2. PR 2295/2296 (1-21SEPT)
Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
3. PR 2867 (31AUG-20SEPT)
Manila-Cebu
4. PR1836 (1-21SEPT)
Cebu-Manila
The following flights are re-timed:
1. PR2380 (1-21SEPT) Cebu-Iloilo
Original ETD 5:30AM
NEW ETD 6:30AM
Original ETA 6:20AM
NEW ETA 7:20AM
2. PR2381 (1-21SEPT) Iloilo-Cebu
Original ETD 6:40AM
NEW ETD 7:40AM
Original ETA 7:30AM
NEW ETA 8:30AM
3. PR2285 (1-21SEPT) Cebu-Bacolod
Original ETD 6:00AM
NEW ETD 6:30AM
Original ETA 6:45AM
NEW ETA 7:15AM
4. PR2286 (1-21SEPT) Bacolod-Cebu
Original ETD 7:05AM
NEW ETD 7:35AM
Original ETA 7:50AM
NEW ETA 8:20AM
5. PR2236(1-21SEPT) CebuTacloban
Original ETD 8:30AM
NEW ETD 8:50AM
Original ETA 9:15AM
NEW ETA 9:35AM
6. PR2237(1-21SEPT) Tacloban-Cebu
Original ETD 9:35AM
NEW ETD 9:55AM
Original ETA 10:20AM
NEW ETA 10:40AM
7.PR1841 (1-21SEPT) Manila-Cebu
Original ETD 4:00AM
NEW ETD 5:20AM
Original ETA 5:15AM
NEW ETA 6:35AM
Passengers of cancelled flights have been reprotected on next available flights and have been notified via email (Trip Notification) and/or call-out. Passengers of re-timed flights have been informed of their revised flight schedule via email and/or call-out.
Passengers who booked through travel agents are advised to check with them their new flight schedules.
If you wish to be rebooked/rerouted on a flight of your choice or avail of a flight refund, you may call hotline number 855 8888 or visit the nearest PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent.
You may rebook/reroute/refund within 30 days from original flight date with rebooking service fees waived. (Note: For force majeure situations, if rebooking is within the same cabin class, the fare difference rule does not apply.)
We are seeking the understanding of our passengers as we make the necessary adjustments on our flight schedules to give way to much-needed runway repairwork.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these schedule changes.
