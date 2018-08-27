Duterte backs renaming of Mactan airport to Lapu-Lapu airport

President Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing to raise the stature of “Lapu-Lapu” from a mere name of a fish to an international airport.

Duterte said he was open to renaming the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Lapu-Lapu International Airport in honor of the Visayan hero, Datu Lapu-Lapu, regarded as the first Philippine hero.

The President’s remark came as the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Monday said it would support the renaming Mactan airport into Lapu-Lapu airport.

“[T]he NHCP will support the renaming of Mactan airport into Lapu-Lapu airport so that his name will be popularized and immortalized here and abroad,” Rene Escalante, NHCP chair said in a speech during the National Heroes Day in Taguig City.

Asked if he was open to renaming Cebu’s only airport, Duterte answered, “Yes.”

In the Philippines, the grouper fish is called Lapu-Lapu after the Visayan hero who fought against Spanish invaders and Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

Duterte said Lapu-Lapu should be honored for his gallantry in fighting Magellan.

“You know, Magellan was the first invader to set foot here in the Philippines. It was Lapu-Lapu who fought him,” he said.

“Why is he [Magellan] more honored in this country?” asked Duterte.

The President lamented that Lapu-Lapu has not been given due recognition.

“May Lapu-Lapu Hotel, tapos isda, Lapu-Lapu. That’s crazy. Itong si Lapu-Lapu fought for our country, he died somehow, they say ,after that battle. But he was able to kill the Supremo of the expeditionary force,” he said.

In 2017, Duterte signed Proclamation 200, declaring April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day.