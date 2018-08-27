Liloan vice mayor seriously hurt after road accident

Liloan Vice Mayor Thelma Jordan remains in a private hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the pedestrian lane in Barangay Poblacion on Sunday evening.

SPO1 Jonas Catubig of Liloan Police Station said Jordan sustained broken bones on her left hand and right leg, as well as a head injury.

He said they will be filing a case against the motorcycle driver for reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries and for violation of Republic Act 10586 or driving under the influence of alcohol.