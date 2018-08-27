Change in leadership caused underutilization of funds in Bantayan

The budget officer of Bantayan town explained that the underutilized fund of at least P49 million was caused by the change in leadership in the town last year.

Doris Espina, who sits as BAC chairman, said the administration failed to immediately act on the projects.

The Commission on Audit, in its annual audit report, said Bantayan officials failed to implement about 83 percent of its total appropriation of P60 million for their priority projects.