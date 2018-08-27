Modern-day heroes recognized 

By Morexette B. Erram |August 27,2018 - 03:05 PM

The Cebu City government commemorates the National Heroes Day with a Mass and the awarding of Cebuanos who bring pride and honor to Cebu. | Photo by Junjie Mendoza

Not all heroes wear capes. Some do things extraordinarily well despite their limitations, said Arnold Balais, team captain of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (Pads) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team.

The Pads team on Monday received Cebu City’s Modern-Day Hero award.

City officials said the Pads team brought pride and honor to the Queen City of the South.

Meanwhile, an art exhibit at Ayala Center Cebu highlights fishermen, farmers, soldiers, and other workers as the country’s modern-day heroes.

 

