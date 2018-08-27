DPS seeks clarification on whether or not to stop paying for maintenance of city-owned police vehicles

The Department of General Services is on a quandary as to whether or not to stop shouldering the maintenance expenses for city-owned police vehicles.

DGS Head Ronald Malacora said there was an earlier order from Mayor Tomas Osmeña to stop the city’s support on shouldering maintenance expenses for police vehicles.

But Malacora said Councilor Margot Osmeña also told them to postpone the order of her husband.

Malacora said he has to talk to the mayor about it and clarify the matter.