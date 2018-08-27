Employers urged: Give dignity to workers

About 100 members of militant labor groups in Cebu took to the streets their call for the end of contractualization and other labor malpractices as they commemorate National Heroes’ Day on Monday, August 27.

The militants started to march from Fuente Osmeña Circle around 10 am and headed to Colon street where they held a program that lasted shortly before noon.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) in Cebu, said workers are the heroes of the modern times and should be dignified though fair compensation and work security.

Among the demands pushed during Monday’s mobilization is the passage of House Bill (HB) No. 7787 which is set to impose a P750-nationwide minimum wage.

The signature campaign initiated by the militant to seek support for the bill has already collated at least 5,000 signatures from the labor sector since its launching on June 12.

Paglinawan said they will bring the signature campaign in other sectors such as the academe and the peasants.

“Kinahanglan nato nga hatagan og dignidad ang atong mga trabahante nga maoy hinungdan nga duna kitay mga gamit sama sa mga sapot ug makaon sa adlaw-adlaw,” Paglinawan said.

(We need to dignify our workers to whom we owe the things that we use like our clothes and the food that we eat.)