Police to identify victim in Lahug shooting

Authorities of Mabolo Police Station are still working on the identity of the victim who was shot dead in Sitio Marakas, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at around 1 a.m on Monday, August 27.

Senior Insp. Janelito Marquez, Deputy Precinct Commander of Mabolo Police said that investigators are still investigating the crime scene.

As of this writing, Marques said they have not yet identified the victim.