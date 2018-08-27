Promodisert arrested in Quiot drug bust
A former promodiser was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on August 27, Monday.
Police identified the suspect as Stephen Abella, 26, from Sitio Obca 3, Barangay Quiot.
The operation was conducted after a report was filled at the Barangay Anti Drub Abuse Council regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.
Police seized small sachets and a medium pack of suspected shabu all worth P25,400.
The suspect is now detained at Punta Princesa Police precinct.
