Promodisert arrested in Quiot drug bust

A former promodiser was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on August 27, Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Stephen Abella, 26, from Sitio Obca 3, Barangay Quiot.

The operation was conducted after a report was filled at the Barangay Anti Drub Abuse Council regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Police seized small sachets and a medium pack of suspected shabu all worth P25,400.

The suspect is now detained at Punta Princesa Police precinct.