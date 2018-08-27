BTA Monthly Open: Aninon is August champion

Ed Aninon ruled the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA)-PRIMA Monthly Open Tournament for August last Sunday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

The 13-handicapper Aninon garnered a total of 1,225 pinfalls in the six-game bowling competition to win the crown.

Vivian Padawan had a total of 1,190 pinfalls to finish second while Clifford Tan placed third with 1,178.

Fourth to tenth placers were Heber Alqueza (1,177), Wilbert Yu (1,176), Clarence Tiu (1,149), Bel Suelto (1,149), Aui Padawan (1,127), Dory Enoveso (1,093), and Luke Bolongan (1,092).