Are Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla ready to settle down?

REAL-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla once more confirmed that they have been dating for five years now.

No longer coy in talking about the relationship, the lead stars of Star Cinema’s upcoming film, “The Hows of Us” made this admission to the members of Cebu’s Entertainment Group during yesterday’s press conference at Radisson Blu Cebu.

“Para matapos na ‘yung pagtatanong sa akin,” Padilla said, referring to an episode in Sunday’s Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV) where he talked about the relationship to host Vice Ganda. It was the second time Padilla made a confirmation about the relationship.

Padilla first admitted the real score between him and Bernardo, his loveteam partner since 2012, during a media conference in Manila last week.

“Okey na din na sabihin kasi obvious naman ‘eh. Hindi naman nila kailangan ng tamang permiso kasi deserve naman nila na malaman,” Bernardo explained.

Padilla said they also didn’t want people to make a big deal out of their relationship.

Are they ready to settle down, say, in five years?

“Five years … matagal pa naman ‘yun,” Padilla said.

“Twenty eight na siya, tapos 27 na ‘ko doon,” Bernardo said, eliciting screams from select fans present during the press conference.

“Five years … tingnan natin,” Padilla chimed in.

After the press conference, Padilla and Bernardo headed to the SM Seaside City Cebu for a mall show.

Directed by Cathy Garcia Molina, “The Hows Of Us” is set to open tomorrow in cinemas nationwide.