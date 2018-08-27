Sheena Halili engaged to non-showbiz bf

KAPUSO actress Sheena Halili is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Jeron Manzanero.

Manzanero announced the engagement through an Instagram story on Sunday.

“May announcement ako, meet my fiancee,” he said while Halili showed her engagement ring.

“Mrs. Manzanero,” Halili answered.

The proposal was done in one of the theaters of Greenhills Promenade Cinema in San Juan, Manila on Sunday, August 26.

“SHEENA, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” the question was flashed on the big screen.

Halili cried while sitting beside fellow Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro when the proposal happened.

While Moira dela Torre’s song, “Tagpuan” was being played, Manzanero entered the cinema, approached Halili, knelt down and showed her the ring.

The actress said yes and hugged Manzanero.

Halili revealed her relationship with Manzanero last year.

Some of Halili’s close friends in showbiz were present during the proposal.

One of them, Juancho Triviño congratulated Halili and Manzanero on Instagram on Sunday night.

”First time to witness a proposal. I am speechless. Congratulations @mysheenahalili and @jemanzanero,” he said.

Yesterday afternoon, Maine Mendoza, also a close friend of Halili, greeted her on Twitter.

“Congratulations, friend! I am SOOOOO happy for you! This is it!!!! I pray nothing but the best for you and Jeron. Stay happy, @mysheenahalili!,” she posted on Twitter, with a photo of the couple, Halili’s hand with her engagement ring and a third one with her, Triviño and Halili at the engagement after-party.

The three stars became close while working in GMA’s 2017 series “Destined To Be Yours,” and have been seen hanging out several times.