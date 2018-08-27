Sisters vie for Binibining Cebu 2018 crown

THEY may be competing for the same crown but the Gillamac sisters—Kristine and Kemberly—claim that being in the Binibining Cebu pageant has brought them closer.

“I am very excited about sharing this journey to my sister. Good luck, sis,” said 21-year-old Kemberly, who is wearing the sash for Santa Fe.

Her younger sister, Kristine said that the pageant has allowed them to spend more time together.

“She is busy with work (as guest service associate) while I go to school,” said the 20-year-old Psychology student, who is representing the town of Minglanilla.

Meanwhile, Allison Lo, younger sister of Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Lo is taking after her older sibling as she is also representing Asturias this year.

And just like Samantha, Allison is also a Nursing student at the University of Cebu in Banilad.

Binibining Cebu is also Allison’s first pageant. Last year, Samantha was among the pageant newbies and early favorites.

“She has been with me since day one,” Allison said, referring to Samantha.

Samantha told Cebu Daily News that it was their father who encouraged Allison to join.

Up for grabs this year are five crowns with the following prizes:

Binibining Cebu 2018: P500,000 cash and P300,000 in kind plus P200,000 for the municipality

Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018: P300,000 cash and P100,000 plus P150,000 for the municipality

Binibining Cebu Charity 2018: P200,000 cash and P50,000 in kind plus P100,000 for the municipality

Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018: P100,000 cash plus P75,000 for the municipality

Binibining Cebu Ecology 2018: P75,000 cash plus P50,000 for the municipality

The Grand Coronation Night will be on Oct. 19 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.