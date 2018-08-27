Liloan Vice Mayor hit by drunk driver

LILOAN Vice Mayor Thelma Jordan was injured after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a pedestrian lane, Sunday evening.

Liloan Police Station investigator, SPO1 Jonas Catubig said Jordan came from a mall in Barangay Poblacion when a south bound motorcycle driven by Eliezer Canlum, 30, accidentally hit Jordan at 8:15 p.m.

According to Catubig, Canlum was under the influence of liquor when the accident happened.

“Si Vice Mayor gikan ni siya sa Grand Mall padulong siya labang ug nagsubay sa pedestrian lane. Ang driver ani kay murag hubog, wala siya kabantay,” he said.

(The vice mayor came from Grand Mall and was about to cross the pedestrian lane when the motorcycle driver, who seemed to be drunk did not notice her crossing).

Jordan and Canlum were brought to the Mendero Hospital in Consolacion town. The vice mayor was later transferred to a private hospital in Cebu City, while Canlum was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Catubig said the impact was quite strong.

He said the vice mayor sustained broken bones on her left hand and right leg and a head injury on her forehead.

Police could not yet determine the extent of the injuries of the driver.

He added that Canlum will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to serious physical injuries and for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10586 for driving under the influence of liquor.

Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, Capitol’s focal person on Traffic Management reminded drivers to observe traffic laws especially pertaining to pedestrian crossing.

“Always priority ang pedestrian lane and zebra cross walk. Ang drivers mahimong dakpon kon dili motahod sa maong lane (Drivers can be arrested if they will not respect the priority lane),” Tumulak said in a text message.

He said drivers who would disobey the traffic law could face arrest for reckless driving.

“Sad to note, dunay pipila ka driver wala makaila kong unsa ang ilang role kon (there are drivers who are not aware of their roles when) approaching pedestrian lanes and zebra cross walks,” he said.

Tumulak also urged the public to be mindful when crossing the streets.