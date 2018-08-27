Rename MCIA to Lapu-Lapu International Airport

PUBLIC officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, support the proposal of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to rename the Mactan Cebu International Airport to Lapu-Lapu International Airport.

On Monday (August 27), President Duterte announced that he is eyeing to raise the stature of “Lapu-Lapu” from a mere name of a fish to an international airport.

The President said Lapu-Lapu should be honored for his gallantry in fighting Magellan.

“You know, Magellan was the first invader to set foot here in the Philippines. It was Lapu-Lapu who fought him,” he said.

“Why is he [Magellan] more honored in this country?” asked Mr. Duterte.

He also said Lapu-Lapu has not been given due recognition as a hero. “May Lapu-Lapu Hotel, tapos isda, Lapu-Lapu. That’s crazy. Itong si Lapu-Lapu fought for our country. He died somehow, they say, after that battle. But he was able to kill the Supremo of the expeditionary force,” said President Duterte.

In 2017, Duterte signed Proclamation 200, declaring April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day.

NHCP’s proposal also delighted Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.

“Since Datu Lapu-Lapu was already recognized nationally as a hero and was already given a holiday, it will be another victory for the people especially the Oponganons,” said Radaza.

She said it would make Oponganons happy if the airport would be named after the first Filipino hero, Datu Lapu-Lapu, to remember his exemplary leadership and heroism.

Radaza also said the city government is also looking at creating a local ordinance supporting NHCP’s plans since recognizing Lapu-Lapu’s efforts will have a great impact on the Filipinos and foreigners.

“Maybe, Hembler Mendoza, the City’s Tourism Officer, will be the one tasked to coordinate with the NHCP for the development of the said proposal,” she added.