Sinas gives green light to sue Tomas

GO ahead.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Central Visayas police, on Monday gave the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) the authority to file criminal and administrative charges against Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for purportedly facilitating the release of three detainees who were arrested for refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“I have given Senior Supt. (Royina) Garma the go signal to sue the mayor,” he said.

Osmeña begged off from issuing any statement on Monday.

While the police have nothing personal againstOsmeña, Garma, director of the CCPO, said the mayor crossed the line when he personally went to the Parian Police Station about 10:50 p.m. on Friday and took custody of the three detainees identified as Ramir Amaca, Romeo Appareca, and Romeo Cueva.

Garma said the mayor’s actions could never be justified.

Investigators of the Cebu City police were preparing the charges of obstruction of justice and grave abuse of authority against Osmeña.

“Situations like this should not be tolerated. If instances like this would happen again, I instructed the police to arrest anyone who would insist to unlawfully release three detainees,” Garma said.

“I don’t want this to happen again. It’s not good, and it’s not correct,” she added.