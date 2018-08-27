P6.4 million worth of drugs seized in Apas drug bust

More than P6 Million worth of illegal drug were seized in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on August 27, Monday evening.

Police arrested Hubert Plarisan, Orvelle Quijada and a 17-year-old boy during the operation conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), City Intelligence Branch (CIB) and City Force Mobile Company of Cebu City Police Office.

Seized from their possession were packs of illegal drugs all worth P6.4 Million.

Suspects are now detained at Cebu City Polices stockade pending the filing of charges against them.