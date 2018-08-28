Police to file raps against 3 butane vendors released by Osmeña

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will file the charges on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) against the three persons who were arrested on Friday for refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas at the T. Padilla Public Market.

The case against the suspects, however, will undergo the regular preliminary investigation,

The suspects were reportedly released from detention upon the intervention of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña. A case against Osmeña will be filed separately in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak urged the Deparment of Energy (DOE) to come up with regulations to monitor whether or not butane canisters are legally refilled.