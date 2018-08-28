Suspected female drug pusher arrested in Talisay City

Police authorities arrested a suspected female drug pusher in a drug bust operation in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu at around 6:30 a.m on Tuesday (August 28).

The suspect was identified as Cherry Mae Salibay Macuto, 34.

Seized from Macuto were eight medium packs and one piece of a small sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P600,000.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Regional Manuever Force Batallion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (PDEG-7) and Talisay City police station.

Macuto is currently under PIB’s custody pending the filing of charges against her.