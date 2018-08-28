Osmeña to hold rally against the police on September 9

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has set September 9 as the day to express outrage against the local police.

Osmeña announced at a press conference on Tuesday (August 28) that he is organizing a major rally against the police during the special non-working holiday in celebration of the Osmeña Day, or the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Former President Sergio Osmeña, Sr.

On the other hand, the mayor told reporters that he will not be holding any press conference starting today until further notice.

The mayor, however, was silent as to the reason of suspending press conferences.

Osmeña has been on the hot seat after he facilitated the release of three detainees who were arrested for purportedly refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the T. Padilla Public Market on Friday afternoon.