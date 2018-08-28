Darren Espanto debuts on the big screen

Darren Espanto climbs his way to the top as he makes his first big screen appearance in the upcoming movie The Hows of Us.

The Hows of Us is the newest movie of the famous Kathniel love team and Espanto is beyond ecstatic as he joins the star-studded cast of Star Cinema’s newest romantic movie.

Espanto has expressed how he wanted to venture on acting now that he has been conquering the stages here in the Philippines and in abroad with his talents in singing and dancing.

Espanto, rose to fame when he joined the first season of The Voice kid and finished as the first-runner up, from then on this popularity spread like wildfire.

With this new milestone, conquering the big screen, the Darrenatics of Cebu is holding a block screening event on August 31, Friday at Robinsons Galleria Movieworld Cebu with a lot of fun games and a presscon with Darren Espanto and photo opportunity before the screening of the movie, the event starts at 1:30 in the afternoon and at 5 o’clock will be the screening of the movie The Hows of Us.

Ticket Selling is on August 19 and 26, 2018 ONLY, 12:00 NN – 8:00 PM at Robinsons Galleria Cebu – Level 1 Concierge Atrium.