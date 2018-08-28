Stories that come to life

In a generation that loves to express itself through social media, there’s something more that old school film photography and instant still cameras have to offer, and it’s bringing one’s stories to life.

This chic, cool and throwback way of sharing your story through instant camera and film was pioneered by Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational company known for innovating photography through their products and services.

Thanks to their latest creations—the SP3 printer and SQ6 and SQ10 cameras under their Instax Square brand, one doesn’t have to be an expert in photography to use their products or go to their shop to edit and print out their favorite shots because these handy Instax cameras and printer will do all the work for you.

Instax Square Products

Fujifilm’s Instax Square SP3 printer works like a charm through the Instax Share app which can be downloaded on your smartphone via Google Play or App Store for free. Just select shots from your smartphone and get instax prints by transferring the shots from the app to SP-3 via Wi-Fi connection. You can also print images from to your Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, flickr and Dropbox accounts.

The SQ6 is also the first instax analog camera that comes with a selfie mode and built-in selfie mirror to capture self-portraits. It also has a set of three-color filters that can be attached to the flash to create a splash of color to the photo.

The world’s first hybrid instax camera—SQ10 features an LCD screen that can be used to view photos make adjustments and add filters before it prints out your shot.

My Square Gallery

Different stories recalling colorful experiences and inducing different emotions have unfolded in the city as the Instax PH team put together a gallery in collaboration with coffee shops in Cebu with the support of local artists.

First off, furniture designer Kate Ngo featured her black and white photo exhibit in a branch-like form inspired from de-stacking, unpacking and displaying a person’s kept memories in print. Her artwork can be found in Bicester Cafe, Mahogany Place, Pope John Paul II Avenue.

Second, painter, sculptor and product designer Andre Chan crafted a 3D artwork which forms a head of a person featuring photos of the images of the sea and sun which represented the realities of life that need the society’s attention. His artwork can be found in 32 Umber Cafe & Co., The Forum, Banilad.

Thirdly, Architect and entrepreneur Kathrynn Dawn Sy also shared her story through a collection of experiences on Instax print with warm and cool tones arranged in square tiles at Tazza Cafe and Patisserie in Banilad Town Center. Her design aims to yield appreciation on the simple joys of life or just about anything under the sun over a cup of coffee.

For calligrapher Charmaine Pia Tan, her exhibit presents a simple art of letters and hues which reveals significant quotes to inspire viewers to follow their dreams. You can find her artwork in Cafe Caw, Mabolo.

Last but not the least, Architect Keisha Lim opted for something classic, organic and unambitious yet still an imposing concept that captures the essence of preserving memories and moments. Her artwork is displayed at Drift and Draft, Streetscape, Paseo Saturnino.

Catch their stories until October 15, 2018 by visiting any of the cafes to get a free photo and stand a chance to win an Instax Square SQ6.

For more info, one may follow @teaminstaxph on Instagram or follow Fujifilm Instax Philippines of Facebook.