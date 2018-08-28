Sinas advises Redemptorist priest to contact him, assures his safety

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), has advised Fr. Amado Picardal to contact him or any police officer to facilitate his protection.

In an interview, Sinas said he wanted to personally talk to Picardal to gather details of the threats he received.

The regional police director also assured the Redemptorist priest of his safety.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the Cebu Archdiocese, said they sympathize with Picardal.

Tan, however, said they do not have the details about the threats the priest received.