Sonny O to face 4-month suspension starting this week-DILG

Mayor John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña of Toledo City should serve another four months of his one-year preventive suspension starting this week.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province Director Jerome Gonzales said they already received the go signal from their central office to implement the suspension.

Osmeña was suspended for eight months after he was found guilty by the Ombudsman for refusing to release tax shares of a certain barangay last year.

But the Court of Appeals (CA) overturned the decision of the Ombudsman, which paved the way for his return to office.

The Ombudsman, however, ruled that the mayor has to serve the entire one-year suspension despite the appellate court’s ruling.