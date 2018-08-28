High-profile drug suspect Peter Lim a no-show at Makati court

Accused drug lord Peter Lim on Tuesday failed to show up before the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 65, prompting Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos to defer his arraignment.

Lim was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade on August 10, after a year-long investigation and reinvestigation at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Obviously Peter Lim did not attend, as to him, walang arraignment but the court scheduled the next hearing to September 14,” Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera told reporters after the hearing.

Palamos ordered the arrest of Lim last August 14 after finding probable cause to hold him and the other accused for trial.

The DOJ used as a basis the testimony of confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa before the Senate where Lim was identified as one of his suppliers.

Meanwhile, Lim’s co-accused Espinosa and Marcelo Adorco were arraigned.

The court set pre-trial on September 14.