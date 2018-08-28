Gilas Pilipinas routs Japan, assured of better finish in Asian Games

THE PHILIPPINES moved closer to a fifth-place finish in men’s basketball after dumping Japan, 113-80, in the classification phase Friday of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Despite missing out on the podium, the Filipinos are assured of a better finish in this year’s edition of the continental meet after finishing seventh, the worst in history, in the 2014 Incheon Games.

The Nationals battle for the fifth place on Friday. They battle the winner of the other classification game between Syria and Indonesia.

The Nationals broke the game wide open in the third, turning a slim three-point advantage into a 21-point lead after an 18-0 run.

Christian Standhardinger poured 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Philippines while Jordan Clarkson added 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Paul Lee chipped in 17 markers.

The Philippines lost its chance for a medal in this quadrennial meet when it got defeated by arch nemesis Korea on Monday.

Japan played with just eight men after four of its players were sent home in a prostitution scandal.