Sinas offers protection to Fr. Picardal

THE top police official in the region has advised Father Amado Picardal to come forward to the police as he assured him of his protection.

Police Regional Director. Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, in an interview with Cebu Daily News said he wants Fr. Picardal to contact him or any police official so they can do something to protect him.

“Bisita mi sa iya. Ug puwede, magkontak siya sa amoa aron istoryahan namo iyang threat para makatabang mi sa iyaha,” said Sinas.

(I want to visit him. Or he could contact us so that we can talk about the threat against him so we can help him.)

Sinas admitted that he does not have any inkling as to the reports about Fr. Picardal, that is why he wants the priest to come forward.

He said that he wants to personally talk to Fr. Picardal so he can get details regarding the threats the priest had received.

“I would like to talk to him to find out the threat and we will verify it,” said Sinas.

Once the police verify the threats, Sinas said they can help secure the safety of the Redemptorist priest.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of Archdiocese of Cebu, begged off from giving a statement, saying they do not have any information about the threats against Fr. Picardal and that the priest belongs to the Redemptorist community.

“We cannot open our mouth about something we have no details or knowledge of. It would be imprudent to do so,” said Tan.

Tan also added that they respect the competence of the superiors of Fr. Picardal on the matter.

Meanwhile, Malacañang advised Picardal to file a Writ of Amparo before the court.

Fr. Picardal claimed that he has gone into hiding after motorcycle-riding hit men reportedly targeted him.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Fr. Picardal should seek legal remedy instead of simply declaring that his life is in danger.

Picardal on Sunday said he had gone to a “more secure location” after workers at the Redemptorist monastery in Cebu City, which he regularly visits, said that they have seen motorcycle-riding men watching the compound, some of them even inquired about his whereabouts.

“His remedy is to file a Writ of Amparo with the Supreme Court or any court. It can be filed even in the lower courts and it will be acted upon expeditiously,” Roque said in a Palace briefing.

“Ang sa akin lang, tama na po ‘yang declaration sa media. Kung talagang may banta, gamitin iyong instrumento para magkaroon ng proteksiyon – at mayroon na po tayong Writ of Amparo (Let’s stop these media declarations. If there is really a threat, use the legal instrument for protection. We have the Writ of Amparo),” he said.

Picardal, who has helped document the alleged extrajudicial killings in Davao City when President Rodrigo Duterte was still city mayor, said, “I almost became a victim of extrajudicial killing and the fourth priest to be killed under the Duterte regime had I stuck to my routine”.