TOMAS SETS RALLY VS ERRING COPS ON OSMENA DAY

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña yesterday announced that he would not be speaking a word against the police at least for the next 12 days.

But it does not mean that he’s cowed or that his fight with some policemen is over.

In a one-minute press conference on Tuesday, Osmeña said he has set Sept. 9 as a day for Cebuanos to jointly express outrage against erring policemen.

The day marks the 140th birth anniversary of his grandfather, former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

He did not give detail about the rally but said he will address issues concerning the police during the event.

“I will only answer the issues about the police in a rally this Sept. 9,” Osmeña told reporters.

The mayor also said that he won’t be holding any press conferences “until further notice.”

He did not cite any reason.

Both the Central Visayas police and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) begged off from issuing any statement regarding Osmeña’s anti-police rally.

“No comment,” said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy director for administration of CCPO, was also tight-lipped about the mayor’s declaration.

Charges

The police are currently preparing the charges for obstruction of justice and grave abuse of authority against Osmeña for purportedly facilitating the release of three detainees who were arrested for refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas at the T. Padilla Public Market last Friday, Aug. 24.

Sinas, in an interview last Monday, said he already gave the go-signal for Senior Supt. Royina Garma, head of the CCPO, to file the complaints against the mayor.

While the police have nothing personal against Osmeña, Garma said the mayor crossed the line when he personally went to the Parian Police Station at 10:50 p.m. on Friday and took custody of the three detainees identified as Ramir Amaca, Romeo Appareca, and Romeo Cueva.

Garma said the mayor’s actions could never be justified.

Osmeña, explaining his action, had earlier said he “bends the law a little bit for poor people because of mercy.”

He said he only wanted to help people who were trying to make a living.

Osmeña further emphasized that he did not facilitate the release of three detainees, pointing out that the policemen on duty allowed him to take custody of the vendors of LPG-filled butane canisters.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella has criticized Osmeña for his actions but said the mayor has the right to organize a rally against the police and air his grievances.

“That’s his prerogative, and I respect that,” said Labella in an interview.

Thanksgiving

Osmeña’s wife, Cebu City Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña, said she didn’t have any idea about her husband’s plan to hold a rally against the police on Sept. 9.

What she knew, she said, was that the family will offer a thanksgiving Mass at Plaza Sugbo before paying homage to Don Sergio by offering flowers at his marker along Osmeña Street, Cebu City, on Sept. 9.

“We’d like to focus more on the good and positive things,” she said.

She cited in particular the series of victories that the Bando-Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan recently achieved.

“We got the Kawit Island deal, implemented the 93-1 land swap deal, and our candidates in the ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) and the SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) won,” Margarita said.

Police ‘cover-up’

The mayor has been scrutinizing the police’s operations in the city since the foiled ambush staged against his ally, Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog, on July 30.

A policeman, PO3 Eugene Calumba, was accused as the person who attempted the shot at Cadungog’s vehicle but was instead shot dead by the driver-bodyguard of Cadungog. The police, however, insisted that Calumba was innocent.

Osmeña said the attempt by police to change the narrative in the failed assassination of Cadungog showed that the police had a hand in the spate of killings in Metro Cebu — an allegation the local police denied.

He also accused the Central Visayas police of a cover-up when Sinas claimed that SPO1 Roderick Balili accidentally shot himself last Aug. 8 and was not among the group of armed men who ambushed Von Rian Tecson, an agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in Carcar City.

Tecson was killed in the incident but not before he shot one of his assailants. Osmeña believed the police were behind the ambush-slay of Tecson and that Balili was the gunman who was shot by Tecson.

The police, on Aug. 10, announced that Balili had died of “accidental firing,” as he accidentally shot himself twice in the chest.