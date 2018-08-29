Emergency Responders Congress tackles disaster preparedness, resilient attitude for sustainable progress
At least 700 local emergency responders coming from different municipalities and cities Cebu attended the 4th Emergency Responders Congress held at the Central Command Headquarters in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.
The congress aims to equip local responders on disaster preparedness.
It will also give emphasis on the importance of a resilient attitude to achieve a sustainable progress.
The congress will run from August 29 to 31.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.