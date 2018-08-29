Cabreros Street close for underpass bored piling

Commuters to and from the southern barangays of Cebu City are once again advised to extend their patience.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH – 7) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will close Cabreros Street from traffic as the construction of the P638-million Mambaling Underpass project has reached the intersection of Cabreros and N. Bacalso Ave.

DPWH – 7 project engineer, Roy Dela Cruz, said Cabreros Street will be closed for one month, starting today, to pave way for the underpass’ bored piling.

CCTO chief Francisco Ouano, on the other hand, said they decided to maintain the current traffic scheme.

Cabreros Street served as an access road for vehicles from downtown Cebu City bound for Talisay City.

“With Cabreros closed, all southbound vehicles will access Tagunol Street and return to N. Bacalso Ave. in Pardo,” said Ouano.