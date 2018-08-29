All set for Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals

The 31st Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals was officially launched at the Cube Wing of SM City Seaside City Cebu on Wednesday.

A total of 315 schools from all around the Visayas will vie in the meet that officially opens on Thursday at the Cebu City Sports Center. Competition kicks off Friday featuring 15 sporting events in both the elementary and secondary divisions.

Milo Sports Executive Lester Castillo, Visayas Regional Finals organizer Ricky Ballesteros and Assistant Mall Manager for SM Seaside City Cebu Rose Salvallon were among the noted personalities present during the launch.

The competition will last for three days and will feature around 6,000 athletes.