Security plan in place for Duterte visit in Mandaue

Starting at 5 p.m. today the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will be on heightened alert in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit tomorrow in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7, said security measures for the president’s visit are already in place.

“We will be on full alert status this afternoon. And will check the routes and places where the president is expected to pass,” said Sinas.

Duterte will grace Mandaue City’s Charter Day Celebration tomorrow, August 30.