Cebuana Didal wins fourth gold for PH

Cebuana Margielyn Arda Didal gave the Philippines its fourth gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Didal from Lahug, Cebu City topped the women’s street event of the skateboarding competitions at the Jakabaring Sport City Skate Park.

Didal had a final score of 30.4 to finish on top. Japanese Kaya Isa settled for the silver while Bunga Nyimas of Indonesia bagged the bronze.