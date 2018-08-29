Cebuana Didal wins fourth gold for PH
Cebuana Margielyn Arda Didal gave the Philippines its fourth gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Didal from Lahug, Cebu City topped the women’s street event of the skateboarding competitions at the Jakabaring Sport City Skate Park.
Didal had a final score of 30.4 to finish on top. Japanese Kaya Isa settled for the silver while Bunga Nyimas of Indonesia bagged the bronze.
