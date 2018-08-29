Quisumbing seeks police help after receiving death threats

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has sought the assistance of the police after he received death threats through text messages and phone calls from unknown persons.

Quisumbing believed that the threats have something to do with his anti-drug programs.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City police, said they are conducting an investigation to trace the persons behind the threats.

PRO-7 Director Debold Sinas said he will also talk to Quisumbing so he can assess the nature of the threats.