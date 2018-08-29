Man selling counterfeit medicine books nabbed

Agents of the NBI on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly producing counterfeit medicine books along F. Ramos Street in Cebu City.

William Almacen was arrested in an entrapment operation in F. Ramos Street, Cebu City.

NBI Special Investigator Jose Andres Salac said the suspect sells books at P9,000.

The genuine books were sold at around P20,000.

The suspect is now detained at the NBI stockade pending the filing of charges against Republic Act No. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.