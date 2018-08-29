LTFRB-7 distributes cash cards for Pantawid Pasada Program
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) has started the distribution of cash cards for the Pantawid Pasada Program.
At present, only 5,000 of the 12,000 cash cards for the region are available. Another batch will follow.
LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto urged the operators to share the fuel subsidy card to their drivers.
The fuel cash cards will be reloaded with P20,000 in 2019.
However, not all gasoline stations are ready to accept cash cards yet.
