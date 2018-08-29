P1.5M marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban, Cebu
Operatives uprooted a total of 3,827 fully-grown marijuana plants worth more than P1.5 Million in Balamban town, western Cebu on August 29, Wednesday morning.
Senior Insp. Deni Marie Pedrozo identified the suspect as Bobby Pepito, a resident of Barangay Matun-og who eluded police arrest.
The operation was conducted by the Balamban Police Station together with the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO) and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7).
According to Pedrozo, the marijuana plants were burned down on site.
Pepito still remains at large, added Pedrozo.
