CITY DI MARE BUILT FOR SUCCESS
City di Mare, Filinvest’s 50-hectare coastal township—the largest inside South Road
Properties (SRP) in Cebu, is easily becoming one of the highly-coveted central business
districts in the city with its prime location and masterplanned development. As opposed to
overcrowded cities, owners and investors literally have room to grow and sustain their
businesses in this progressive paradise.
BUILDING WITH A PLAN
City di Mare is the product of contemplative planning by its builder, Filinvest. “When
Filinvest ventured into township building, we always had in mind convenience, connectivity,
efficiency and creating more space for urban essentials. But we didn’t want to add another
congested city in the country so together with AECOM Singapore, we made sure to follow a
mindful, future proof and sustainable way of building,” says Filinvest Alabang Inc. vice
president for townships Don Ubaldo.
EFFICIENT LOCATION, CONNECTED THROUGH MyBus
City di Mare is accessible via major routes and is less than an hour away from
Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the recently opened Terminal 2. Further connecting
it to the rest of Cebu is the start of operation of MyBus, a high quality transport company.
Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) and Metro Rapid Transit Service, Inc. (MRTSI), team up to bring
MyBus at City di Mare—a partnership that aims to provide convenient transportation for
the public to and from SRP. Currently with 38 buses, each bus is estimated to board 40 to 80
passengers with a base fare of P25. Starting September 1, passengers can hop on MyBus at
Parkmall, SM Seaside, and Talisay City to get to City di Mare and vice versa. And with a
travel schedule from 6:30 am and 7:30 am, these buses will have four designated stopovers
particularly at City di Mare Visitors Center, Sanremo Oasis, Amalfi, and IL Corso Lifestyle
Mall.
THE FILINVEST MARK
City di Mare is Filinvest’s pioneer township in the Visayan region. This city within a
city preserves the company’s signature aesthetic of green and spacious environs that is
evident in the first ever Filipino township to register under the US Green Building Council’s
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification for Neighborhood
Development, Filinvest City in Manila and the emerging leisure city Filinvest Mimosa+
Leisure City in Clark, Pampanga.
A CITY WITH EVERYTHING
IL Corso by Filinvest Lifemalls-the biggest waterfront mall in Cebu City-takes the
usual retail and dining experience a step up with its al fresco design, array of concept stores
and its iconic lighthouse. In addition, invigorating the social scene is a four-hectare Events
Ground that continues to attract the biggest events like Lifedance and Color Manila Run.
City di Mare currently have two mid-rise residential enclaves to cater to those
looking for an investment or a permanent abode. Sanremo Oasis is a well-appointed Italian
resort-town condominium offering Studio and 2 bedroom units complete with stylish
lifestyle amenities. Not far away is Amalfi, a luxurious garden condominium for the more
discriminating market that offers bigger units and resort-like features.
“We build our townships in places where growth is foreseeable and where we know our
expertise can help improve businesses and lives. We are building a highly-integrated and
forward thinking city that will be a great addition to the progress of Cebu. We are very
optimistic to be here and we thank the government and the people for the support and
warm welcome.” says Ubaldo.
Even at its early stages, City di Mare is proving to be a true contender at succeeding and
redefining the live, work and play formula.
