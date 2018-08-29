CITY DI MARE BUILT FOR SUCCESS

City di Mare, Filinvest’s 50-hectare coastal township—the largest inside South Road

Properties (SRP) in Cebu, is easily becoming one of the highly-coveted central business

districts in the city with its prime location and masterplanned development. As opposed to

overcrowded cities, owners and investors literally have room to grow and sustain their

businesses in this progressive paradise.

BUILDING WITH A PLAN

City di Mare is the product of contemplative planning by its builder, Filinvest. “When

Filinvest ventured into township building, we always had in mind convenience, connectivity,

efficiency and creating more space for urban essentials. But we didn’t want to add another

congested city in the country so together with AECOM Singapore, we made sure to follow a

mindful, future proof and sustainable way of building,” says Filinvest Alabang Inc. vice

president for townships Don Ubaldo.

EFFICIENT LOCATION, CONNECTED THROUGH MyBus

City di Mare is accessible via major routes and is less than an hour away from

Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the recently opened Terminal 2. Further connecting

it to the rest of Cebu is the start of operation of MyBus, a high quality transport company.

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) and Metro Rapid Transit Service, Inc. (MRTSI), team up to bring

MyBus at City di Mare—a partnership that aims to provide convenient transportation for

the public to and from SRP. Currently with 38 buses, each bus is estimated to board 40 to 80

passengers with a base fare of P25. Starting September 1, passengers can hop on MyBus at

Parkmall, SM Seaside, and Talisay City to get to City di Mare and vice versa. And with a

travel schedule from 6:30 am and 7:30 am, these buses will have four designated stopovers

particularly at City di Mare Visitors Center, Sanremo Oasis, Amalfi, and IL Corso Lifestyle

Mall.



THE FILINVEST MARK

City di Mare is Filinvest’s pioneer township in the Visayan region. This city within a

city preserves the company’s signature aesthetic of green and spacious environs that is

evident in the first ever Filipino township to register under the US Green Building Council’s

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification for Neighborhood

Development, Filinvest City in Manila and the emerging leisure city Filinvest Mimosa+

Leisure City in Clark, Pampanga.

A CITY WITH EVERYTHING

IL Corso by Filinvest Lifemalls-the biggest waterfront mall in Cebu City-takes the

usual retail and dining experience a step up with its al fresco design, array of concept stores

and its iconic lighthouse. In addition, invigorating the social scene is a four-hectare Events

Ground that continues to attract the biggest events like Lifedance and Color Manila Run.

City di Mare currently have two mid-rise residential enclaves to cater to those

looking for an investment or a permanent abode. Sanremo Oasis is a well-appointed Italian

resort-town condominium offering Studio and 2 bedroom units complete with stylish

lifestyle amenities. Not far away is Amalfi, a luxurious garden condominium for the more

discriminating market that offers bigger units and resort-like features.

“We build our townships in places where growth is foreseeable and where we know our

expertise can help improve businesses and lives. We are building a highly-integrated and

forward thinking city that will be a great addition to the progress of Cebu. We are very

optimistic to be here and we thank the government and the people for the support and

warm welcome.” says Ubaldo.

Even at its early stages, City di Mare is proving to be a true contender at succeeding and

redefining the live, work and play formula.