Luigi cites infra projects, robust economy in Soca

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing highlighted his administration’s major infrastructure projects, the improving peace and order situation in the city and its robust economy during his second State of the City Address on Wednesday.

The mayor was especially upbeat about the construction of a low-cost housing project that would benefit the city’s informal settlers.

The project which the city undertook in partnership with the National Housing Authority will be officially launched today with President Rodrigo Duterte as guest.

The housing complex will initially consist of three, 5-storey buildings.

The mayor also said that the land value of the city is at its peak during the last three years brought about by the influx of investments that led to a high demand for land.

Given its scarcity, Quisumbing said it is imperative to maximize the land assets of the city to reach its maximum economic potential.

Quisumbing also mentioned the 18 percent increase in the city’s tax collection, with P1.4 billion from January to June this year which added up to the city’s cash deposits of close to P3 billion.

Quisumbing also mentioned about the implementation of major road and drainage improvement projects in the city in partnership with the Dept. of Public Works and Highways.

The decrease in crime volume also took centerstage in Quisumbing’s Soca as he commended the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in their effort that resulted to the 14.6 percent decrease in total crime volume.

But he also challenged MCPO to look into the alarming increase of drug-related incidents since April this year, including the killings.

“There are reports from the law enforcement communities that this increase of drug activity may be due to the presence of narcopoliticians. I order all barangay officials to fully cooperate with law enforcement so that the city of Mandaue may finally be rid of this menace,” he added.

He also cited the effort made by the men and women of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) as he vowed to improve the Team’s command center to make way for contactless apprehension and disaster preparedness.

The Mayor likewise mentioned the Mandaue Investment Promotion Action Center which has attracted investors and stakeholders to the city with the help of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He vowed to continue making Mandaue not just a business-friendly city but an investment destination that provides globally competitive service to its clients.

At the end of his report to Mandauehanons, the mayor emphasized the importance of political stability, saying it is the cornerstone of a progressive economy.

“Mandaue is moving, onwards and upwards. This is to make sure that our children have a chance at a future where no one is behind.… Make no mistake, Mandaue City will be great, ‘trapos’ will not stop this,” Quisumbing said.