Quisumbing bares receiving death threats

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has sought the assistance of the police after allegedly receiving death threats through text messages and phone calls from unknown persons.

Luigi revealed this during his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday.

“I was advised by friends to get a bullet proof car but I didn’t because I was not afraid of it, I was just doing my responsibilities, It’s purely service above self,” Quisumbing said.

The mayor said he received the threatening messages a few months ago and immediately informed the police about them.

The City Intelligence Branch (CIB) also confirmed that there were indeed death threats sent to the mayor.

Quisumbing believes the threats may have come from illegal drugs traders and even narcopoliticians in his city who must have felt the sting of his administration’s relentless war on drugs.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) was cited as among the top performing police stations in the region against illegal drugs.

Despite the threats, Quisumbing said he will just do his job the best he could as he thanked the PNP for providing security personnel.

The mayor also said that the threats were not only directed to himself but also to his family.

“These threats also involved my family but we are taking care of ourselves because it’s easy to pay anyone to have us killed,” added Quisumbing.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that he will talk to Quisumbing regarding the latter’s safety.

He said PRO-7 will assess the nature of the threats.

“Mayor Quisumbing kasi is very supportive of our drug campaign, he assisted us with many operations,” Sinas said.

Quisumbing is among the mayors that Sinas commended for supporting the police in their campaign against illegal drugs.

The others are Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas and Lapu-lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.