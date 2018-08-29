Thanksgiving Mass, not rally to celebrate Osmeña Day

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will not hold a rally on September 9, a Sunday, to answer the issues between him and the law enforcers in the city.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Osmeña clarified a report earlier published by Cebu Daily News which stated that the mayor, in a brief press conference last Tuesday (August 28), announced his plan to stage an anti-police rally on Osmeña Day.

“(On) September 9, we will have a Thanksgiving Mass for 93-1, Isla dela Victoria, and the other things we are thankful for, NOT an ‘anti-police rally,’” said Osmeña.

“The only thing I said is that I will answer all the accusations of the police on September 9 instead of in interviews with media because papers like you (CDN) deliberately misquote me on almost everything,” he added.

Last Tuesday, Osmeña told reporters that he will no longer hold press conferences until further notice.

He did not give any reason as to why but said, “I will only answer the issue about the police in a rally on September 9”.

September 9 is Osmeña Day celebrated by the entire country to commemorate the birthday of the mayor’s grandfather, former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

A controversy arose when the mayor allegedly facilitated the release of three persons caught by the Parian Police Station on Friday evening (August 24) for selling illegally refilled butane.

The police are considering filing a complaint for obstruction of justice and grave abuse of authority against Osmeña.

Prior to this, the mayor also announced on his FB page that he received information from his sources that some law enforcers may be behind the recent spate of killings in Cebu.