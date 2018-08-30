Man shot dead in Liloan

A 44-year old man was shot dead in Sitio Pag-utlan Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, Cebu at past 7 a.m. on Thursday (August 30).

The victim was identified as Mario Mendoza, a machine operator and resident of Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

SPO3 Andrew Rellano, an investigator of Liloan police station, said the victim was on his way home on board his bicycle when two unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle wearing bonnets flagged him and fired shots at him several times.

Police authorities found six spent cartridges of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Josephine Montecillo, the victim’s sister, said three of the four sons of Rellano were jailed for illegal drugs last year.