Man arrested for drug possession by bicycle-riding cops

By Benjie B. Talisic, Delta Dyrecka Letigio USJ-R Journalism Intern | August 30,2018 - 11:44 AM

A 53-year-old man was arrested by bicycle-riding cops in Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon (August 30).

The suspect was identified as Mark Dela Cerna, a non-professional volleyball referee.

The suspect was caught in possession of a small pack of suspected shabu while he was sitting on a sidewalk.

He, however, denied that he was a shabu user and claimed that his friend owned the shabu.

Dela Cerna is the first suspect to be arrested by bicycle-riding cops since their deployment.