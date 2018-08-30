Man arrested for drug possession by bicycle-riding cops
A 53-year-old man was arrested by bicycle-riding cops in Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon (August 30).
The suspect was identified as Mark Dela Cerna, a non-professional volleyball referee.
The suspect was caught in possession of a small pack of suspected shabu while he was sitting on a sidewalk.
He, however, denied that he was a shabu user and claimed that his friend owned the shabu.
Dela Cerna is the first suspect to be arrested by bicycle-riding cops since their deployment.
