Fire hits residential house in Mandaue City

A residential house was damaged by fire at San Vicente village in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at past 11 a.m. on Thursday (August 30).

The Mandaue City Fire Station immediately deployed fire trucks and was able to control the fire at around 12:17 noon.

No one was hurt based on the initial report.

SFO1 Edson Dapal, the assigned fire investigator, is conducting further investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the cost of damage.